Covid-19 epicentre Son Loi commune to be free from quarantine

The blockage applied to Covid-19 epicentre, Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, is scheduled to be lifted at 0:00, March 4 after 20 days of quarantine.
VNA

  • 62-year-old Tran Thi Yen in Ai Van hamlet, is happy  to hear that Son Loi commune is about not to under quarantine anymore (Photo: VNA)

  • Ta Van Thanh, a staff member of Vinh Phuc provincial Centre for Disease Control, collects data on people returning home from quarantine areas in Ai Van hamlet (Photo: VNA)

  • Phan Thi Hoa in An Lao hamlet takes her two grandchildren going out (Photo: VNA)

  • Nguyen Van Nghia in Ai Van hamlet receives fruits from outside the checkpoint (Photo: VNA)

  • Cultivation activities of Son Loi people take place as usual (Photo: VNA)(Photo: VNA)

  • Cultivation activities of Son Loi people take place as usual (Photo: VNA)

  • Mobile medical force spray disinfectant in the commune (Photo: VNA) (Photo: VNA)

  • A medical staff in Son Loi commune disinfects money before payment (Photo: VNA)

  • Children in Ai Van hamlet are playing (Photo: VNA)

  • People in Ai Van hamlet are play volleyball every afternoon at the cultural house (Photo: VNA).

  • Secretary of Son Loi’s Party Committee Nguyen Nhu Tam (first, right) visits cadres on duty at check point number 6 in Son Loi (Photo: VNA)

  • Young volunteers in Ai Van hamlet, Son Loi commune monitor and measure temperature for locals (Photo: VNA)

