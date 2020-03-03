Covid-19 epicentre Son Loi commune to be free from quarantine
62-year-old Tran Thi Yen in Ai Van hamlet, is happy to hear that Son Loi commune is about not to under quarantine anymore (Photo: VNA)
Ta Van Thanh, a staff member of Vinh Phuc provincial Centre for Disease Control, collects data on people returning home from quarantine areas in Ai Van hamlet (Photo: VNA)
Phan Thi Hoa in An Lao hamlet takes her two grandchildren going out (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Van Nghia in Ai Van hamlet receives fruits from outside the checkpoint (Photo: VNA)
Cultivation activities of Son Loi people take place as usual (Photo: VNA)(Photo: VNA)
Mobile medical force spray disinfectant in the commune (Photo: VNA)
A medical staff in Son Loi commune disinfects money before payment (Photo: VNA)
Children in Ai Van hamlet are playing (Photo: VNA)
People in Ai Van hamlet are play volleyball every afternoon at the cultural house (Photo: VNA).
Secretary of Son Loi’s Party Committee Nguyen Nhu Tam (first, right) visits cadres on duty at check point number 6 in Son Loi (Photo: VNA)
Young volunteers in Ai Van hamlet, Son Loi commune monitor and measure temperature for locals (Photo: VNA)