COVID-19 fight: HCM City promises adequate food supply
HCM City authorities have assured there would be no short supply of foodstuff and other essential goods because of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - HCM City authorities have assured there would be no short supply of foodstuff and other essential goods because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Nguyen Huynh Trang, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said the supply of essential goods would increase by 30-40 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.
The city has also made plans to ensure supply in case of any emergency to prevent hoarding and gouging, she said.
The department has been working with producers and distributors, especially those that are part of the city’s price stabilisation programme but also others to ensure the supply, she said.
The assured supply in the first quarter includes 187.1 million poultry eggs, nearly 15,700 tonnes of beef and more than 35,300 tonnes of poultry meat.
Businesses participating in the price stabilisation programme are ready to not only ensure the agreed supply but also exceed it by 30-50 per cent, according to the department.
City authorities have tasked major enterprises such as the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives, Saigon Trading Corporation, Saigon Agriculture Corporation, HCM City Food Joint Stock Company and Vissan Company with supplying large volumes of goods.
Vinh Phat Wilmar Investment Joint Stock Company has stockpiled enough rice to ensure supply until the end of this year while Tan Vuong Food Company can supply until next January.
Acecook Vietnam said it would provide consumers with free foods if the epidemic disrupts supply.
Supermarkets, malls and convenience stores in the city have also prepared for the epidemic by stockpiling double or triple the normal volume of goods.
The city plans to keep a close eye on supply and demand of food and other essential products, ensuring the market remains stable.
It will continue to focus on the market stabilisation programme and working with the Department of Information and Communications to provide accurate information and prevent distorted information about the market and prices.
In the long run, it will work with other localities with large sources of foodstuff supply such as Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Lam Dong, Ben Tre, Dong Thap and An Giang to ensure there is adequate supply in the city.
It has also helped businesses access loans at low interest rates to expand production.
It has instructed districts to work with the city Market Management Agency to inspect and punish those who speculate in essential goods and increase prices.
Tran Duy Dong, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s domestic market department, said supply of foods and other essential goods in large supermarkets and stores is abundant.
“There is no scarcity as feared,” he said.
“It’s true that more people are buying more goods than usual, mostly vegetables and fruits, due to fears of shortage caused by the epidemic. However, prices remain steady.”
The ministry said it would inspect any supermarket or food store that claims to have a short supply of goods if there are complaints from the public./.
