Society Vietnam, Russia step up educational cooperation A meeting took place virtually between Vietnam and leaders of Kuzbass, an educational organisation from Russia’s Kemerovo Region on September 3 on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Society Embassy assists vaccination campaign for Vietnamese expats in Malaysia The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia in collaboration with the Vietnamese women’s union and competent Malaysian agencies organised vaccinations for 200 Vietnamese expats on September 4.

Society Hanoi aims to effectively wipe out child labour Hanoi is striving to reduce child and juvenile labour (those between seven and 17 years old) to under 1 percent by 2025.

Society Prime Minister pays working trip to Thai Nguyen Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a working trip to the northern province of Thai Nguyen on September 3.