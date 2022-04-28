Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 7,116 new cases on April 28 A total 7,116 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 27 to 4pm April 28, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to children aged 5-12 More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old in provinces and cities nationwide as of April 27 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Work starts on Vietnam's first five-star resort hospital in Hung Yen A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Vinmec Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire has been held in the northern province of Hung Yen’s Van Giang district.