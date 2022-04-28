COVID-19 health declaration suspended to serve SEA Games 31
The General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health on April 28 issued a document on the suspension of the COVID-19 health declaration in service of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).
This is on the basis of a direction by the Prime Minister and the current situation of the pandemic in the country, and applicable at all of Vietnam’s border gates starting from 00:00 on April 27, it said.
Therefore, all people entering Vietnam to participate in the 31st SEA Games will not have to make COVID-19 health declaration, the general department noted.
The biennial regional sports event, featuring 40 sports, is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12 to 23.
It was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic./.