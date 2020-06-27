ASEAN ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA a success: Official The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as part of the virtual 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26 was a success particularly in terms of the government – parliament connection, said Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau on the sideline of the event.

ASEAN Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, which is also the common assessment shared by many foreign leaders and experts.

ASEAN EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has hailed Vietnam for successfully hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit by overcoming some truly unprecedented challenges.