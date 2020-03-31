COVID-19: Indonesia declares national public health emergency
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on March 31 declared a national public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic and announced measures to help people with lower incomes.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo gives a press statement about COVID-19 at the Bogor presidential palace, West Java. (Photo: Antara)
The measures included expanding social welfare, food assistance and giving electricity tariff discounts and waivers, he said.
Besides, the country is set to release about 30,000 prisoners early in order to avoid a possible surge in coronavirus infections in its overcrowded prisons.
On the same day, the General Elections Commission (KPU) decided to postpone the regional elections slated for September as an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 to rural areas.
As of March 30, Indonesia reported 1,414 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including 122 deaths./.
