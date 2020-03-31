World Philippine central bank to buy nearly 10 bln USD of government bonds The central bank of the Philippines (BSP) is ready to increase the purchasing value of government bonds to 500 billion PHP (9.846 billion USD) in order to provide extra lifeline to the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said a banking official.

World Indonesia, Thailand take stronger actions against COVID-19 The Indonesian Government has decided to ban all arrivals and transits of foreign nationals into the country to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, a minister said on March 31.

World Thai government won’t let flag carrier collapse The Thai government will not allow flag carrier Thai Airways International (THAI) to collapse, according to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak who has also dismissed rumours of impending lay-offs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand maps out third stimulus package Thailand’s relevant agencies, including the finance ministry and central, bank are working to revise a new stimulus package in order to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worth more than 500 billion baht (15.3 billion USD).