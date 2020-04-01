World COVID-19: Cambodia offers three-month tax breaks to aviation companies The Cambodian government on March 31 decided to give tax breaks for three months from March to May this year to aviation companies to help offset losses caused by COVID-19.

World WB revises down growth forecasts for Philippines, Malaysia The World Bank (WB) has revised down economic growth forecasts for the Philippines and Malaysia due to the adverse impacts of COVID-19 and strict community quarantine.

World International media praise Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight International media continue to hail the success that Vietnam has made so far in containing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 despite limited resources compared to many countries.