Health Infographic Punishment for false medical declaration Travellers immigrating from and to or transiting via Vietnam are asked to declare their travel history. If they refuse to do or make false declarations, they can be prosecuted.

Health Infographic Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of necessities amid COVID-19 developments Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested all parties concerned to ensure supply of essential goods to meet public demand amid developments of COVID-19 in Hanoi.