COVID-19: Laos closes border gates
Laos recently ordered the temporary closure of 10 border gates with its neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world.
Passengers passing in front of a temperature screening camera at the arrivals area of Wattay International Airport in Vientiane - Illustrative image (Source: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Laos recently ordered the temporary closure of 10 border gates with its neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world.
Among the ten border gates, there are six on the borderline with Vietnam, including Panghok international border gate in Phongsaly province, Namsoy in Houaphanh province, Namkan in Xiangkhouang province, Phoukeua in Attapeu province, Daktaok in Sekong province and Nam Phao in Bolikhamsai province.
The remaining are on the border with Thailand, which are Namheuang and Nam Ngeun in Xayaboury province, Na Pao in Khammuan province and Savannakhet international airport.
In a notice on the temporary closure, Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Health Ministry Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh warned Lao citizens to avoid unnecessary cross-border journeys.
In addition to the Government’s decision, over the past days, many Lao provinces, including Attapeu, Sekong and Houaphanh, also closed their border crossings with neighbouring countries./.