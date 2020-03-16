World Thailand launches app to help track passengers from countries with COVID-19 To prepare for a COVID-19 presence that may be prolonged, Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation or MHESI, has brought together government and private sectors to develop applications and innovations to cope with the crisis.

World Thai rice exports get boost from global COVID-19 fear Exports of Thai rice have been on the rise as many countries are stocking up on food supplies due to the rampant COVID-19 outbreak, said President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Chookiat Ophaswongse.

World Manila applies lockdown measure to curb coronavirus outbreak The Philippines capital of Manila is implementing the lockdown measure for one month starting from March 15 to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2.

World Petrol prices in Cambodia forecast to continue falling Petrol and diesel prices in Cambodia will continue to fall this year due to global tensions, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Seang Thay has said.