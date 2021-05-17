COVID-19: Laos sets up colour-coded zones, Cambodia posts high recoveries
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The authorities in Laos’ Vientiane have divided the capital into colour-coded zones to limit future lockdowns to affected areas only, while neighbouring Cambodia has recorded 886 recoveries in a day.
Accordingly, certain villages in Vientiane have been designated dark red, red, and yellow zones in accordance with the number of their confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Dark red and red zones will be under lockdown for 14 days, with the residents prohibited from leaving their homes for work and markets and factories closed.
The new measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in residential areas without having to close the entire city. Under the rules, outdoor activities such as exercising will be banned.
The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases on May 17, bringing the national tally to 1,638, with 582 recoveries and two deaths.
Also on May 17, the Cambodian Ministry of Health said the nation logged 360 more COVID-19 infections, including 356 domestic ones. The number of recoveries on the day was 886, following the figure of 1,380 posted a day earlier.
Four deaths were also added to the total of 154 to date.
There were 22,544 infections confirmed in the country so far with 13,006 recoveries.
Meanwhile, on the same day, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,979 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths, bringing the nation’s total numbers of confirmed cases and deaths to 1,149,925 and 19,262.
The Philippines placed Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces under strict lockdown on March 29 after the COVID-19 cases soared. The government eased the restrictions over the weekend./.