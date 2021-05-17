ASEAN Vietnam’s influence in ASEAN meetings in 2021: The Times of India Vietnam, which held the chair of ASEAN in 2020, had set the agenda for future chairpersons of ASEAN, not only for 2021 but also for the next several years, said an assessment recently published by The Times of India, an Indian-based Indian English-language daily newspaper and digital news media.

World Indonesia’s Gojek, Tokopedia merge to create tech powerhouse Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger of their businesses on May 17, creating a technology powerhouse called GoTo Group in the country's largest-ever deal, according to Reuters.

World Thailand speeds up process to submit RCEP ratification to ASEAN Secretariat The Thai Ministry of Commerce on May 17 said three State agencies of this country are speeding up issuance of related regulations to submit the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to the ASEAN Secretariat in October.