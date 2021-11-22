COVID-19: Laos vaccinates children, Thailand prepares vaccines for 2022
The Lao Government has allowed the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 17 against COVID-19, while a Thai health official has reported that the nation will procure at least 90 million doses of vaccines for next year.
A student vaccinated against COVID-19 at Setthathirath hospital in Laos' Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Government has allowed the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 17 against COVID-19, while a Thai health official has reported that the nation will procure at least 90 million doses of vaccines for next year.
Laos made the move in a bid to soon reopening schools after a long period of closure due to the pandemic. The children are required to have permissions from their parents or guardians.
In addition to speeding up the vaccination process for teenagers, the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports is also drafting conditions and measures related to COVID-19 control at schools.
Meanwhile, after a semi-virtual meeting on how to handle the outbreak situation in the fiscal year 2022 with executive officials from provincial communicable disease committees, provincial governors and other agencies, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said COVID-19 situation in Thailand has improved and the country has enough vaccines for 2021.
Anuthin noted Thailand will have at least 90 million doses - 60 million from AstraZeneca and 30 million from Pfizer - next year in addition to the protein-based Novavax vaccine and the locally made vaccines separately being developed by Chulalongkorn University, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, and the Baiya Phytopharm Company.
From February 28 to November 19, a total of 87,859,504 doses were distributed, including 46 million first jabs, 38 million second jabs and 2.9 million third or booster shots./.