Society Hoar frost damages crops in Lam Dong province The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highland province of Lam Dong will provide financial support for Lac Duong district’s farmers whose coffee trees were damaged by hoar frost.

Society COVID-19: Deputy PM orders safety for students after returning to schools Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to ensure health and absolute safety for students when they return to schools after a break due to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Standard for university admission should be raised: Minister The standard for university admission should be raised to ensure higher quality of training, said Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha.

Society Firms in Dong Nai, HCM City face labour shortage The number of foreign companies and corporations choosing Vietnam for investment and production has increased strongly in recent years but their recruitment of staff has faced problems.