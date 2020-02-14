COVID-19: Localities asked to take serious quarantine measures
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on February 14 required localities nationwide to strictly take quarantine measures against suspected novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and those returning from disease-hit areas or contacting with patients, in effort to control the spreading of the outbreak.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on February 14 required localities nationwide to strictly take quarantine measures against suspected novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and those returning from disease-hit areas or contacting with patients, in effort to control the spreading of the outbreak.
During a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease, which took place under the chair of the committee’s head, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Long said relevant authorities are expanding quarantine for cases that are easy to catch the disease.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do stated that schools are ready to welcome back students after two weeks off.
According to him, measures have been taken to sterilise classrooms, learning tools and furniture, and courses on preventive measures organised for school staff.
To ensure absolute safety for students, Do suggested schools collect ideas of students’ families to reach high consensus.
Speaking at the event, Deputy PM Dam asked the education ministry to ensure health and absolute safety for students when they return to schools, adding students’ health and safety remain the first priority.
The official also stressed that as special attention must be paid to public consensus, ministries, sectors and localities must carefully consider the resumption of schooling, while continuing the prevention and control of the disease.
As of February 14 afternoon, Vietnam recorded 16 COVID-19 infection cases, 11 of them live in the northern province of Vinh Phuc./.