COVID-19: Ministries, localities asked to conduct effective quarantine
Checking health declaration form of foreigners entering Vietnam (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has sent a dispatch to relevant ministries and all provinces and cities, requiring effective quarantine for those who enter Vietnam from disease-hit areas.
According to the steering committee, in the coming days, there will be many students, workers and people entering Vietnam from epidemic-hit countries and territories, which include Schengen countries, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, China, the Republic of Korea and Iran.
The Ministry of Transport informed relevant ministries and local People’s Committees of the numbers of flights and passengers and their information, as well as the estimated landing time and places of flights coming from epidemic-hit areas to conduct the reception and quarantine measures as regulated.
The ministry was asked to request airlines to notify passengers of compliance with disease prevention regulations of Vietnamese authorities.
The Defence Ministry was required to prepare quarantine areas and arrange vehicles to transport all people coming from or transiting through disease-hit countries and territories within 14 days to concentrated quarantine areas. It is responsible for preparing necessary conditions at concentrated quarantine areas following the Health Ministry’s guidance.
The Ministry of Public Security was asked to find out a solution to shortening time to complete entry procedures in order to avoid overload and crowds at airports.
The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are responsible for keeping a close watch on the development of the epidemic over the world to report to the Prime Minister for making decision and continue updating the list of countries and territories hit by the COVID-19.
The People's Committees of provinces and cities were urged to receive, monitor, supervise, organize medical qurantine and take testing samples of all people from countries and territories where the COVID-19 is raging. In case of a positive test result with the SARS-CoV-2, it is necessary to immediately transfer the patient to health facilities for prompt quarantine and treatment.
The local People’s Committees were required to arrange accommodations, and make a list of quarantine areas and the number of people they can accommodate and report to the Health Ministry before 4pm on March 15.
Vietnam has so far recorded 53 infection cases, of whom 16 were discharged from hospital after their complete recovery./.