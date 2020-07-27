Society Samsung Vietnam-funded hope school to benefit Bac Giang’s needy students Samsung Electronics Vietnam in conjunction with the Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) organization of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the People’s Committee of Hiep Hoa district in the northern province of Bac Giang on July 27 held a groundbreaking ceremony of a Samsung Hope School in the locality.

Society Memorial services for fallen soldiers held Memorial and burial services for martyrs took place in the central province of Quang Tri and the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An and Kien Giang on July 27.

Society Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Society Da Nang to introduce social distancing measures from 0:00 hour on July 28 The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.