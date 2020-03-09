Health WHO chief lauds Vietnam’s efforts against COVID-19 Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised Vietnam’s early, effective measures against COVID-19, especially political commitments of senior leaders and the resolve of agencies and localities in the disease combat.

Health Vietnam confirms 21st COVID-19 infection case Another COVID-19 infection case has been recorded in Hanoi, bringing the total number of cases in Vietnam to 21, the Ministry of Health said on March 8.

Health Vietnam informs movement history in Europe of COVID-19 patient The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Embassies of France, Italy and the UK in Hanoi and asked the Vietnamese Embassies in Paris, Rome and London to share with relevant agencies of the host countries about movement history and temporary residence address in the UK of a Vietnamese woman who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after travelling to several European nations.

Health Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 infection cases Vietnam on March 7 afternoon reported two more COVID-19 infection cases related to a female patient named N.H.N confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health.