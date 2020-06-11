Health Infographic Vietnam enters 46th day without community transmission of Covid-19 The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case on June 1 morning, meaning the nation remained clear of community transmissions for 46 consecutive days.

Health Infographic 272 COVID-19 patients given all-clear Five more COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of cured patients to 272, the treatment sub-section under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on May 25 afternoon.