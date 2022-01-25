COVID-19: Most Omicron cases in Vietnam show no symptoms
Most COVID-19 infections related to the Omicron variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam show no symptoms, according to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City’s centre for disease control (HCDC) Nguyen Hong Tam.
Vietnam has so far recorded 163 Omicron cases nationwide, mostly in Ho Chi Minh City with 72 cases.
Tam said that only 7 out of the 88 cases treated in HCM City have mild symptoms such as fever, chills, and sore throat.
All patients have been in stable health, with the average time from testing positive to negative being only about 6-7 days. The health of the most serious case of Omicron - an 82-year-old woman who entered the country on January 10 with many background diseases such as final-stage blood cancer and diabetes - has also stabilised.
Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, deputy director of the municipal Department of Health, advised people to strictly implement the Ministry of Health's 5K message, especially regularly wearing masks in public places or at work./.