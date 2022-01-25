Health COVID-19: Over 14,300 cases recorded on January 24 Vietnam recorded 14,362 cases of COVID-19, including 55 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 23 to 4pm January 24, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Binh Duong reports first imported Omicron case The southern province of Binh Duong has confirmed one imported case of Omicron variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, announced the provincial Department of Health on January 23.

Health COVID-19 cases nears 15,000 on January 23 Vietnam recorded 14,978 cases of COVID-19 during 24 hours from 4pm January 22 to 4pm January 23, including 44 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.