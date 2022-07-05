COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,750,313 on July 5
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,750,313 on July 5 with 989 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 9,759 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,724,922. There are 30 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,089.
On July 4, 359,805 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 233,894,307.
The Health Ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam could increase as the Omicron BA.5 sub-variant has appeared in Vietnam.
However, the pace of vaccination of children from 5 to under 12 and booster shots for over-18 people is slow./.