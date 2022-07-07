Health Hanoi steps up vaccination amid increasing COVID-19, dengue fever cases Districts in Hanoi have stepped up the communication work on vaccination, given increasing cases of COVID-19 over the past days with the detection of Omicron subvariant BA.5. ​

Health COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,750,313 on July 5 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,750,313 on July 5 with 989 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health PM stresses significance of preventing COVID-19 re-emerge Although the COVID-19 has been put under good control inside the country, it is necessary to focus on preventing the pandemic from re-emerging as no persons, localities or countries are safe when others are struggling against COVID-19, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 5 stated.