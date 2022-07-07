COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,752,140 on July 7
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,752,140 on July 7 with 913 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 8,562 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,741,110. There are 35 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood to 43,089.
On July 6, 280,663 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 234,563,063.
The Health Ministry said the pace of vaccination of children from 5 to under 12 and booster shots for over-18 people is still slow./.