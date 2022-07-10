COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,754,813 on July 10
The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,754,813 on July 10, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,754,813 on July 10, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 8,477 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,764,864. There are 17 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood to 43,089.
On July 9, 371,697 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 235,551,915./.