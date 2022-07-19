COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,762,532 on July 19
The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,762,532 on July 19 with 1,096 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,762,532 on July 19 with 1,096 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 5,217 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,823,574. There are 41 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,091.
On July 18, 371,709 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 239,615,795.
The Health Ministry has urged localities to accelerate the administration of booster shots for over-12 people, with priority in injecting the second booster shots given to high-risk groups following the ministry’s guidance./.