COVID-19: National caseload rises to 11,522,750
COVID-19 testing for collected samples (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,522,750 with 319 new cases recorded on December 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 95 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,217.
Meanwhile, there are 40 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,179.
With 44,881 doses administered on December 16, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,160,328./.