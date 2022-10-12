COVID-19: Nearly 1,200 new cases confirmed on October 12
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11, 489,881 with 1,194 new cases recorded on October 12, according to the Ministry of Health.
A COVID-19 vaccination site in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)
The number of recoveries stood at 10,597,542.
Meanwhile, there are 47 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,155./.