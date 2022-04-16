Health HCM City starts COVID-19 vaccination for 5-under-12 children Ho Chi Minh City on April 16 started to vaccinate children aged from 5 to under 12 against COVID-19, with 109 vaccination stations set up across the city.

Culture - Sports Spectators at SEA Games 31’s games not required to take COVID-19 tests Spectators watching competitions in person during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will not be required to take COVID-19 tests before enter the stadiums, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on April 16 regarding COVID-19 control measures during the regional sport event