COVID-19: new cases on April 16 number 18,470
Hanoi (VNA) – A total 18,470 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 15 to 4pm April 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 1,361 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 1,070 and Bac Giang with 874.
Quang Ninh province registered an additional 4,880 cases to the national caseload system on the day.
The national tally reached 10,417,887.
A total 68,330 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 16, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,931,374.
There are 1,191 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 10 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,934, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 15, the country had injected 209,301,152 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.