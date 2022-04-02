COVID-19: New cases on April 2 down over 6,900
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to drop with 65,619 cases recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 1 to 4pm April 2, including 3 imported cases, down 6,939 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 7,423 cases, followed by Dak Lak with 3,999 and Nghe An with 2,911.
The national tally reached 9,716,282.
A total 106,878 patients were given the all-clear during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,713,354.
There are 2,276 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 37 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,563, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 1, the country had injected 206,460,876 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.