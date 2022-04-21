COVID-19: new cases on April 21 tops 12,000
A total 12,029 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 20 to 4pm April 21, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 986 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 836 and Quang Ninh with 550.
Dak Nong province supplemented 18,545 cases to the national tally after completing verification of information.
The national tally reached 10,533,164.
A total 8,693 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 21, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,076,927.
There are 826 patients needing breathing support, while an additional 9 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,991, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 20, the country had injected 210,560,185 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.