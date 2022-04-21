Health Vaccination of children carried out safely The vaccination of children aged between five and under 12 years old have been carried out safely in many localities over the past few days and no incidents have been recorded so far.

Health Agencies asked to speed up issuance of vaccine passports The Ministry of Health on April 19 asked vaccination facilities and health agencies to quickly complete the database on people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this month so that they could get the vaccine passport.

Health PM askes for efforts to complete COVID-19 vaccination for children Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked for stronger efforts to import COVID-19 vaccines to complete the target of giving second shots to children aged from 12-18 years old within April and children from 5 to under 12 years old within the second quarter of this year, enabling them to go to school safely.