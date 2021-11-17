COVID-19: New cases on November 17 top 9,849
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 9,849 cases of COVID-19 in 56 localities during 24 hours from 4pm November 16 to 4pm November 17, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Ho Chi Minh City continued to record the highest number of infections with 1,337, followed by the neighbouring province of Dong Nai with 664 and Binh Duong with 601.
The national tally reached 1,055,246.
According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 4,338 patients nationwide are in serious conditions, with 394 requiring invasive ventilation and 11 on life support (ECMO).
On the day, the country saw 67 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 23,337.
A further 3,873 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 874,870.
By November 16, the country had injected over 102.03 million doses of vaccines to date, with more than 36.80 million people now fully inoculated./.