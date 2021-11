Health Campaign launched to raise public awareness on responsible antibiotic use The Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) on November 18 launched a campaign to raise public awareness on responsible use of antibiotics in Vietnam.

Health HIV prevention campaign launched The Health Ministry’s Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) launched a campaign on HIV prevention on November 17.