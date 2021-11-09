COVID-19: New cases on November 9 top 8,133
Vietnam recorded 8,133 cases of COVID-19 in 55 localities during 24 hours from 4pm November 8 to 4pm November 9, including 4 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of infections with 1,276, followed by the neighbouring province of Dong Nai with 923 and Binh Duong with 619.
The national tally now stands at 984,805.
According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 3,350 patients nationwide are in serious conditions, with 324 requiring invasive ventilation and 13 on life support (ECMO).
On the day, the country saw 88 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 22,686.
A further 1,325 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 842,800.
By November 8, the country had injected over 92.21 million doses of vaccines to date, with more than 30.30 million people now fully inoculated./.