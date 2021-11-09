Health Guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination for students given to localities: official The Ministry of Health has provided guidelines to localities on COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to allow students to return to school, Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said at a press conference following the Government's regular meeting for October.

