Health Twenty-three hospitals qualified for organ transplantation in Vietnam There are 23 hospitals qualified for organ transplantation in Vietnam, according to Associate Professor, Doctor Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment.

Health Traditional medicine workshop addresses wildlife trade More than 60 traditional medicine (TM) doctors, practitioners, and students discussed innovative solutions to eradicate treatments using endangered wild animals at a workshop in Hanoi on June 8.