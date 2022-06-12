COVID-19: New cases stand at 568 on June 12
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health confirmed 568 new infections of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 12, down 142 cases from the previous day.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 170 cases, followed by Yen Bai with 64 and Quang Ninh with 25.
The national caseload reached 10,731,812.
A total 5,274 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 12, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,553,193.
There are 24 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,083.
By June 11, the country had injected 223,511,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,617,162 first doses and 645,880 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.