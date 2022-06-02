COVID-19: New cases total 1,088 on June 2
A student gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 1 to 4pm June 2, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 238 cases, followed by Bac Ninh with 116 and Yen Bai with 58.
Quang Ninh added 1,120 newly-verified cases to the national tally.
The national caseload reached 10,722,634.
A total 5,820 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 2, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,477,660.
There are 55 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,080.
By June 1, the country had injected 221,558,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,104,401first doses and 473,979 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.