Health Vietnam successfully produces vaccine against African swine fever Vietnam has successfully produced a vaccine against African swine fever (ASF), said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien on June 1.

Health Vice President visits child cancer patients in Hanoi Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited child patients at the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital in Hanoi’s Thanh Tri district on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day (June 1) and the action month for children 2022.

Health COVID-19: New cases total 1,010 on May 31 A total 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 30 to 4pm May 31, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Workshop discusses elderly care in Vietnam The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in coordination with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA), on May 31 organised a workshop in Da Nang city to review the pilot implementation of an integrated elderly care model and orientation to building an ecosystem of this work in Vietnam.