COVID-19: New cases total 1,275 on May 26
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,275 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 imported case, were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 25 to 4pm May 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 309 cases, followed by Vinh Phuc with 92 and Nghe An with 83.
The national tally reached 10,714,008.
A total 7,223 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 26, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,422,085.
There are 169 patients needing breathing support, while no death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,078.
By May 25, the country had injected 220,141,209 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3,796,182 first doses and 153,195 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.