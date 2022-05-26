Health COVID-19: New cases total 1,323 on May 24 A total 1,323 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 imported case, were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 23 to 4pm May 24, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: New cases drop strongly in many localities on May 21 New cases of COVID-19 dropped strongly to under 100 in many localities on May 21, with a total 1,457 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 20 to 4pm May 21, according to the Ministry of Health.