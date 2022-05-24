COVID-19: New cases total 1,323 on May 24
A total 1,323 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 imported case, were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 23 to 4pm May 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 321 cases, followed by Vinh Phuc with 98 and Phu Tho with 94.
The national tally reached 10,711,389.
A total 6,495 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 24, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,412,403.
There are 216 patients needing breathing support, while no death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,076.
By May 23, the country had injected 219,250,009 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3,447,331 first doses and 47,024 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.