COVID-19: New cases total 521 on June 20
A total 521 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 19 to 4pm June 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 141 cases, followed by Da Nang and Thu Tho, each, with 21.
The national caseload reached 10,738,161.
A total 9,770 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 20, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,611,400.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,083.
On June 19, 185,852 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 225,836,499./.