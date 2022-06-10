COVID-19: New cases total 961 on June 10
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 961 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 9 to 4pm June 10, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 181 cases, followed by Bac Ninh with 77 and Thu Tho with 66.
The national caseload reached 10,729,681.
A total 4,600 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 10, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,540,598.
There are 62 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,082.
By June 9, the country had injected 223,070,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,489,178 first doses and 630,284 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.