Health Home quarantine for COVID-19 patients shortened to 7 days The COVID-19 patients under home treatment will no longer be isolated after undergoing quarantine and treatment for seven days, instead of 10 days like in the past, and their rapid antigen test result is negative.

Health COVID-19: Daily caseload hits 34,737 Vietnam recorded 34,737 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 16, up 2,936 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health US presents tuberculosis detection tools, medications to Vietnam The US Agency for International Development (USAID) delivered new tuberculosis (TB) detection tools and treatment medications valued at roughly 3 million USD to the National Lung Hospital of Vietnam on February 16.

Health HCM City raises pandemic level of many communes, wards With Ho Chi Minh City remaining at the Level 1 of pandemic risk (low-risk – new normal), 37 out of the city's total 312 wards and communes have seen their risk rise to Level 2 of medium-risk, according to the municipal Department of Health.