COVID-19: new cases up over 1,400 cases on February 17
The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 16 to 4pm February 17 rose by 1,467 from the previous day to 36,200, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 3,893 cases, followed by Thai Nguyen with 2,478 and Quang Ninh with 2,477.
The national tally reached 2,643,024, including 200 infections of Omicron.
There are 3,017 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 90 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 39,278.
A total 5,810 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,254,965.
By February 16, the country had injected over 189.76 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 75.74 million people now fully inoculated, while more than 34.14 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.