COVID-19: Nine imported cases recorded on April 12 afternoon
Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 12, raising the national count to 2,705, according to the Health Ministry.
At Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 12, raising the national count to 2,705, according to the Health Ministry.
They are five foreigners and four Vietnamese citizens who were put under quarantine in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city, and Bac Ninh and Kien Giang provinces right after their arrival.
The ministry said 16 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 12, bringing the total recoveries to 2,445.
Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the virus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.
As many as 36,938 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the nation.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.
They are five foreigners and four Vietnamese citizens who were put under quarantine in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city, and Bac Ninh and Kien Giang provinces right after their arrival.
The ministry said 16 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 12, bringing the total recoveries to 2,445.
Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the virus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.
As many as 36,938 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the nation.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.