Health Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

Health No new COVID-19 cases on July 2, four more recover Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on July 2, marking the 77th straight day without local transmission, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has reported.