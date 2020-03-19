COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
Hanoi deploys nearly 100 health workers to support Noi Bai International Airport in taking samples of passengers' for SARS-COV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)
A health worker takes samples of a passenger right after she fills in medical declaration and gets body temperature measured (Photo: VNA)
On March 18, Noi Bai International Airport welcomed nearly 1,000 passengers from European countries and 1,623 ones from ASEAN countries (Photo: VNA)
Passengers taking international flights to Noi Bai at this time are required to make medical declarations, give samples for testing and move to concentrated isolation places if they come from epidemic-hit areas (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan (right) supervises epidemic prevention work at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, March 18 (Photo: VNA)
Body temperature test area at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)
While waiting for samples to be tested and being classified to the isolated area, passengers are served with free meals. Every day, Noi Bai International Airport distributes 500 free meals to passengers (Photo: VNA)
International students returning from Europe are waiting for being transported to concentrated isolation areas (Photo: VNA)
Passengers do entry procedures at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Passengers on entry from the US, European and ASEAN countries are waiting for being transported to isolation areas (Photo: VNA)