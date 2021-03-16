Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – One case of COVID-19 was detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 16, raising the national tally to 2,560, according to the Health Ministry.

The new case was reported by the northern province of Hai Duong, which is home to the largest hotspot of the latest wave of COVID-19 in the country since January 27.

The same day, 43 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,158. The death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 40 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 22 twice and 82 thrice.

A total 36,923 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 496 at hospitals, 17,396 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 19,031 at their home or accommodation. /.