Health workers check temperature of Lao students in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Only eight people still test positive for COVID-19 in Vietnam as the country entered the 81st day without cases in the community as of July 6 morning, said the national steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Among the total 355 cases in the country, 215 are imported and quarantined right after their arrival, and 340 have been given all-clear, or 95.8 percent.

The remaining 15 are being treated and four of them tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease at least twice, and three others negative once.

Currently 12,291 people are being quarantined either at hospitals, concentrated establishments or at home./.