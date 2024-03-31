COVID-19 outbreak at Thai prison
Thailand’s public health officials are gearing up to open an emergency operations centre (EOC) to control the COVID-19 situation at provincial Prachuap Khiri Khan prison, where clusters of infections have been confirmed.
Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong. (File photo via www.huahintoday.com)
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, public health permanent secretary, said authorities have intensified surveillance efforts following the discovery of 79 COVID-19 cases at the prison.
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, public health permanent secretary, said authorities have intensified surveillance efforts following the discovery of 79 COVID-19 cases at the prison.
The first case was detected on March 27, when a 35-year-old female inmate was admitted to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital with influenza-like symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Meanwhile, a male inmate also tested positive during a prison transfer screening, he added.
From March 17–23, 630 new COVID-19 cases with five deaths were detected in the country, according to the Department of Disease Control's weekly report./.
