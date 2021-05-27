Culture - Sports Goalie Nguyen Van Hoang added to Vietnam's World Cup team Goalkeeper Nguyen Van Hoang of Song Lam Nghe An has been added to the national team squad to compete at the coming 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE.

Culture - Sports DeSilk – Where silk can tell stories Being made of the best silk fibers with secret techniques of the Vietnamese people in combination with a different way of thought from Switzerland, DeSilk’s products demonstrate the aspiration of a Vietnamese woman, who wishes to highlight made-in-Vietnam silk products on the world map of silk.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win berth for 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Vietnam secured a 1-1 tie with Lebanon in the return leg of their playoff on May 25, clinching a berth for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup finals for the second time, thanks to the away goals rule.