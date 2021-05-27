COVID-19 outbreak forces suspension of Hue traditional craft festival
The 2021 Hue Traditional Craft Festival in the central city of Thua Thien-Hue will be suspended amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, according to the People’s Committee of Hue city.
The ninth edition of the festival, initially slated from May 29 to June 26, is re-scheduled for the latter half of July if the pandemic is brought under control.
More than 40 art performances will be organised, gathering together a large number of artists, actors, and artisans.
It will feature a wide range of events, such as a craft design contest, the Hue Culinary Festival, a sculpting camp, an “ao dai” (Vietnam’s traditional dress) week, and a book exhibition.
The biennial festival aims to conserve, honour and develop traditional craft of Vietnam and Hue in particular./.