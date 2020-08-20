COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam under control: acting health minister
Deputy Prime Minister Vuc Duc Dam chairs the meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on August 20. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The COVID-19 outbreak in the central city of Da Nang and nearby Quang Nam province is brought under control with the decreasing number of new cases recorded in recent days, according to Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.
However, some new scattered infections are forecast to be recorded in the community, Long said at a meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on August 20, asking the two localities continue to focus on tracing and detecting new cases so as to stamp out the outbreak in a timely and effective manner.
After nearly a month, the Da Nang health sector conducted almost 90,000 tests, and detected 356 cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus, he said.
He added that the situation in the northern province of Hai Duong has also been basically controlled with no new infections reported over the last two days.
On vaccine research, a representative from the Ministry of Health said four domestic producers are researching vaccine against COVID-19, namely the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), the Centre for Research and Production of Vaccine and Biological Products (POLYVAC), the Institute for Vaccine and Biological Products (IVAC) and the NANOGEN company.
The ministry has been maintaining close connection with other countries such as Russia, the UK and the US that are conducting vaccine study and development.
Regarding the national high school graduation exam, the Deputy Minister of Education and Training said the first test of the exam was successfully organised with the participation of 870,000 students.
Another 26,000 students, most of them in Da Nang and Quang Nam, will attend the second test that is expected to be held at the end of August, he said, noting that the ministry will continue to coordinate with the localities to ensure a safe exam./.