Health Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994 out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE), reported acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

Health Health sector’s COVID-19 testing capacity improves considerably The testing capacity of the health sector has improved considerably during the latest COVID-19 outbreak, figures from the Ministry of Health (MoH) show.