COVID-19: Over 22,800 new cases recorded on April 12
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 22,804 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 11 to 4pm April 12, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 1,942 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 1,384 and Yen Bai with 1,102.
The national tally reached 10,272,964.
A total 202,184 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 12, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,757,107.
There are 1,237 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 28 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,858, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 11, the country had injected 208,596,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.