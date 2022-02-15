COVID-19: Over 31,800 new cases reported on February 15
Doctors of the Da Nang hospital are treating a patient with COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 14 to 4pm February 15 stood at 31,814, including 27 imported cases, up 2,384 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 3,972 cases, followed by Hai Duong with 1,807 and Hai Phong with 1,417.
The national tally reached 2,572,087, including 198 infections of Omicron.
There are 2,926 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 85 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 39,122.
A total 9,326 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,242,273.
By February 14, the country had injected over 186.47 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 74.76 million people now fully inoculated, while more than 32.48 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.