COVID-19 pandemic continues worrying Southeast Asia
COVID-19 vaccination in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 19 announced 393 new COVID-19 infections, including 392 domestic cases, making the national tally to surpass 23,000.
The ministry also said that an additional 612 people were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and three more were defeated by COVID-19.
So far, the country has recorded 23,282 cases and 159 fatalities.
Meanwhile, 50 new infections, including 39 domestically-transmitted ones, were reported in Laos on May 19 afternoon, bringing the total number to 1,737.
The Southeast Asian nation has to date recorded two deaths related to the disease.
In a related move, the number of new cases in Malaysia again made a new record high when it saw 6,075 cases on May 19.
To date, the nation has documented 485,469 infections, including 1,994 fatalities.
At present, the whole of Malaysia is being placed under the third Movement Control Order (MCO), which lasts from May 12 to June 7.
On the same day, the Philippines recorded 4,700 more infections and 136 deaths, raising the total numbers to 1,159,071 and 19,507, respectively./.