World US, RoK reaffirms ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining maritime, aviation freedom in East Sea US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture in a joint statement issued after their meeting at the White House on May 21.

World Vietnam bright spot in NA deputy composition diversity: expert Vietnam is a bright spot in terms of diversity and balance in gender and ethnicity in its law-making body, said Supalak Ganjanakhundee, an expert from Thailand’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Bangkok.

World Top leader’s article contributes to development of Ho Chi Minh’s thought: Russian scholar A recent article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam greatly contributes to the development of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, said Prof. Dr Vladimir Kolotov of Russia’s Saint Petersburg State University.

ASEAN Vietnam attends conference on Initiative for ASEAN Integration Vietnam joined nine other ASEAN member states at a regional conference held on May 21 to carry out the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) work plan IV during 2021-2025, which was adopted at the 37th ASEAN Summit last year.