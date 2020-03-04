Society Female diplomats meet ahead of Int'l Women's Day Female diplomats of the Foreign Ministry, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi met in Hanoi on March 4 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Society HCM City tracks five passengers on same flight as confirmed COVID-19 case Ho Chi Minh City’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is coordinating with relevant agencies to verify the identities and addresses of five passengers travelling with the Japanese passenger, who was found to have been infected with the coronavirus, on flight VN814 on March 3.

Society Flights on Vietnam-RoK suspended from March 5 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea from March 5, while low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between the two countries starting March 7.

Society Prime Minister chairs National Wage Council’s meeting The implementation of the salary reform roadmap was discussed and agreed at a meeting of the National Wage Council on March 4 in Hanoi under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.