COVID-19: Passengers, crew quarantined after contact with Japanese patient
All passengers, crewmembers and staff, who had contact with a Japanese passenger tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Vietnam Airlines’ VN340 flight, have been put into quarantine, the Health Ministry reported on March 4.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Earlier on March 3, the Japanese passenger boarded the Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN814 with 72 others from Cambodia’s Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City, then took a transit flight VN340 to Japan’s Nagoya city.
After landing in Japan, the Japanese passenger showed the symptom of fever and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
All crewmembers on VN340 flight returned to Vietnam on flight VN341, which landed at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat airport at 1:55pm on March 4. The flight carried 73 passengers and 12 crewmembers.
Accordingly, 51 passengers entering Vietnam and all crewmembers have been put into quarantine. The 22 others were also quarantined and are making procedures for transit flights.
The aircraft used for VN341 flight was also disinfected.
At Tan Son Nhat airport, two security staff and six service staff at business lounge, class C were also quarantined due to having close contact with the Japanese passenger.
Both Vietnamese and Japanese agencies are investigating itinerary of the Japanese patient in Cambodia./.
