COVID-19 patient in Phu Quoc fully recovers
Disinfecting a street to prevent the spread of coronavirus - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) - Patient 409 in Phu Quoc island district off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang was declared to have recovered from COVID-19 on August 11.
The patient is a Filipino citizen who arrived in Phu Quoc from the Republic of Korea on July 19. She was quarantined upon arrival and moved to the district medical centre after testing positive for the virus.
She is now in good health and has tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 four times.
She is the only COVID-19 case recorded in Kien Giang to date.
There are now 165 people in the province quarantined at facilities and 331 at home./.