Health COVID-19: Hai Phong sprays disinfectant over entire city The northern port city of Hai Phong will spray disinfectant over entire city two to three times a week during a period of 15 days, starting March 27, in an effort to cope with new developments in the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

Health Infographic Drastic measures to contain spread of COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).