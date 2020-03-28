COVID-19 patient No.33 discharged from hospital in Thua Thien-Hue
Vietnam’s COVID-19 patient No 33, a UK man, was discharged from Hue Central Hospital, the second branch in Phong Dien district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, on March 28 after full recovery.
Official of Hue Central Hospital presents test result to patient No.33 (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – Vietnam’s COVID-19 patient No 33, a UK man, was discharged from Hue Central Hospital, the second branch in Phong Dien district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, on March 28 after full recovery.
The 58-year-old patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the central province of Quang Nam on March 10. He previously boarded the same flight from the UK to Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi as patient No 17.
This is the first fully recovered COVID-19 case in the hospital.
After being discharged from hospital, he will continue to be put under medical monitoring in line with regulations.
The hospital is still treating three other COVID-19 cases - the 30th, 31st and 49th patients, all are UK citizens.
The 49th patient, husband of the 30th, has tested negative once after being treated since March 7.
As of 5pm on March 27, up to 2,044 Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad were put under concentrated quarantine in the province.
The locality is preparing facilities to be able to receive additional 8,000 – 10,000 people.
As of 06:30 am on March 28, Vietnam recorded 169 infection cases. Until February 26, only 16 cases were reported and all the patients recovered and discharged from hospital. Since the detection of the 17th case on March 6 to present, five more patients have fully recovered./.
The 58-year-old patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the central province of Quang Nam on March 10. He previously boarded the same flight from the UK to Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi as patient No 17.
This is the first fully recovered COVID-19 case in the hospital.
After being discharged from hospital, he will continue to be put under medical monitoring in line with regulations.
The hospital is still treating three other COVID-19 cases - the 30th, 31st and 49th patients, all are UK citizens.
The 49th patient, husband of the 30th, has tested negative once after being treated since March 7.
As of 5pm on March 27, up to 2,044 Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad were put under concentrated quarantine in the province.
The locality is preparing facilities to be able to receive additional 8,000 – 10,000 people.
As of 06:30 am on March 28, Vietnam recorded 169 infection cases. Until February 26, only 16 cases were reported and all the patients recovered and discharged from hospital. Since the detection of the 17th case on March 6 to present, five more patients have fully recovered./.